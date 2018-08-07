Schuette wins Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary to fill Snyder's seat

Michigan State Attorney General Bill Schuette won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday night, defeating three other candidates working to fill the seat to be vacated by conservative Gov. Rick Snyder.

Schuette’s nomination is one of several gubernatorial primary elections taking place Tuesday, and projections for the state’s Democratic nomination have not yet been called.

Schuette was endorsed by President Trump, who also endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for that state’s GOP primary on Monday.

Kobach is up against incumbent Jeff Colyer – who took on his role as governor in January after Gov. Sam Brownback left state politics to join the Trump administration as an ambassador – for the GOP nomination in the heated election.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.