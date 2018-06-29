School district gets $15.6M to remove mold, asbestos

State and local leaders say The School District of Philadelphia will get $15.6 million to remove lead, mold and asbestos at 57 school buildings around the city.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made the funding announcement Friday. He was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, Superintendent William Hite and other officials.

Hite says, “The health and safety of our students is critical.”

Pennsylvania will cover $7.6 million for lead paint remediation at 40 schools in the city, while the remaining $8 million will come from the school district for lead paint, mold and asbestos removal.

The announcement comes a month after an investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News found that more than half of Philadelphia’s public elementary schools have serious environmental hazards like lead dust, mold spores and asbestos fibers.