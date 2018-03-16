School custodian stole $180 from students' bags during National School Walkout, cops say

A South Carolina high school custodian allegedly stole $180 in cash from the backpacks of students who left class to promote gun control as part of the National School Walkout on Wednesday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Aisha Evans, a 32-year-old custodian at Richland Northeast High School, has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.

Police said Evans rummaged through the bags of three students who left their belongings behind in the classroom. She was busted after school administrators and an officer conducted an investigation.

Evans currently is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The school district’s spokeswoman told WIS on Thursday that Evans has been fired and “cannot come” on school property.

Students across America walked out of their schools Wednesday to call for tighter gun control laws in the wake of last month’s Florida school shooting.