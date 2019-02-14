School Closures – 02/14/2019

Fremont County Joint School District #215
Preston School District #201
Teton School District #401
West Jefferson School District #253
Aberdeen School District #58
Arbon Elementary School District #383
Soda Springs Jt. School District #150
Grace School District #148
West Side School District #202
School Delays:
The Sugar-Salem School District will start two hours later than normal on February 14, 2019. Buses will run exactly two hours behind the regular schedule, and breakfast will not be served at the schools.