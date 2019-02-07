School Closures 02/07/2019

February 7, 2019 Julie Mason School Closures
  • Blackfoot School District #55 will be closed Thursday, February 7 and Friday, February 8 for illness.
  • Bingham Acadamy and Blackfoot Charter School are also closed Thursday due to illness.
  • Idaho Science and Technology will be closed on Thursday, February 7.
  • Snake River School District will close all schools on Thursday, February 7 due to illness.
  • West Jefferson School District closed school Thursday, February 7 and Friday, February 8 due to illness.
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy at Ft. Hall will be closed February 7 and February 8 due to illness.
  • Clark County School District will be closed Thursday, February 7.