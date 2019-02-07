School Closures 02/07/2019

- Blackfoot School District #55 will be closed Thursday, February 7 and Friday, February 8 for illness.
- Bingham Acadamy and Blackfoot Charter School are also closed Thursday due to illness.
- Idaho Science and Technology will be closed on Thursday, February 7.
- Snake River School District will close all schools on Thursday, February 7 due to illness.
- West Jefferson School District closed school Thursday, February 7 and Friday, February 8 due to illness.
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy at Ft. Hall will be closed February 7 and February 8 due to illness.
- Clark County School District will be closed Thursday, February 7.