School Closures – 02/06/2019

February 6, 2019 Julie Mason School Closures

Here is a list of closures for Wednesday, February 6:

  • All schools in the Teton School District 401 will be closed for the rest of the week.
  • Ririe School District 252 will be closed Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7. Officials say they will try to reschedule all extracurricular activities.
  • Firth School District 59 will also be closed Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.
  • Jefferson School District 251 and White Pine Charter School in Ammon are still closed Wednesday, February 6.
  • Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center will be closed all day Wednesday, February 6 because of a heating problem.