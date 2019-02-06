School Closures – 02/06/2019

Here is a list of closures for Wednesday, February 6:
- All schools in the Teton School District 401 will be closed for the rest of the week.
- Ririe School District 252 will be closed Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7. Officials say they will try to reschedule all extracurricular activities.
- Firth School District 59 will also be closed Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.
- Jefferson School District 251 and White Pine Charter School in Ammon are still closed Wednesday, February 6.
- Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center will be closed all day Wednesday, February 6 because of a heating problem.