School Closures — 02/05/2019

Mackay School District #182

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 i

North Gem School District #149

Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

and Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy is closed as well.

Classes have been canceled for all students in Jefferson School District 251 Tuesday and Wednesday due to student and staff illnesses. School will resume on Thursday, February 7.

White Pine Charter School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to high absenteeism for illness.

The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center will close its Tuesday evening youth session due to high rates of school-aged illness. It will be open during the day.

Shelley School District 60 and Taylor’s Crossing Charter School are also closed Monday and Tuesday, due to illnesses.