School bus hit by train in southern France, at least 4 students dead

At least four school children were killed in southern France on Thursday after a train and bus collided, French media reported.

Another nine people were reportedly injured on the bus, including seven seriously, during the incident near Pergignan, local news website L’Independent reported.

“Emergency services have been mobilized and a crisis co-coordination unit [has been] set up,” a local official told Reuters.

Witnesses said the school bus, thought to be carrying students as young as 11, was reportedly cut in two during the collision, Sky News reported.

The bus was transporting students between a school in Millas and the communities of Saint-Feliu-D’Amont and Saint-Feliu-d’Avall.

“It was a very violent crash — it seemed as if the train would derail,” a woman, named Barbara, who was on the train told L’Independent.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne described it as a “terrible accident” and said on Twitter that she was heading to the scene – around 530 miles from Paris.