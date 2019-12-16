Schiff town hall erupts into clashes amid shouts of ‘liar’ and ‘treason’

A California town hall meeting featuring House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., descended into chaos after jeers led to clashes among attendees.

Schiff was discussing how recognition of the Armenian genocide was a significant bipartisan issue at the event hosted by the Armenian National Committee of America on Saturday when members of the crowd began shouting at him.

DEM REP FROM TRUMP DISTRICT FACES ROWDY TOWN HALL, BOOS AFTER BACKING IMPEACHMENT

“Liar!” at least one attendee at the Glendale event yelled.

The commotion escalated from there, with a number of people present bearing signs or shirts supporting President Trump and opposing the impeachment process. Schiff is one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry, which is expected to lead to a vote by the full House later this week.

“You will be going to jail for treason!” one man could be heard shouting in videos from the event that were posted online. The man acknowledged the outburst was unrelated to the purpose of the event, stating, “No disrespect to you all, I’m glad you guys are getting recognized for your genocide, but this man is a f—–g liar!”

Videos captured physical scuffles that broke out soon after, while Schiff stepped away from the podium as organizers and authorities struggled to regain control of the event. No one was injured, police told the Los Angeles Times.

Schiff’s supporters eventually rallied on his behalf, chanting, “Adam! Adam!”

The event made a Monday town hall held by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., seem tame in comparison. Slotkin, who announced her support for Trump’s impeachment in a Detroit Free Press op-ed hours earlier, faced a chorus of boos and numerous interruptions as she addressed constituents.

Slotkin pressed forward with her speech, stating, “I’m glad to see so much enthusiasm for civic engagement.”