Schiff says Bill Barr no longer deserves 'attorney general' title: More of a 'personal attorney' for POTUS

Attorney General William Barr has not left his post in the Trump administration but House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, says he no longer should carry that title.

“I hesitate to call him the attorney general, he’s really more the personal attorney for the president,” Schiff said Wednesday while attending the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference in Washington. When MSNBC host Ari Melber asked him to clarify whether he thought Barr still deserved that title, he said “no.”

Schiff’s comments were the latest suggesting the attorney general betrayed his office in an attempt to shield President Trump from scrutiny. “The most dangerous thing, I think, that Bill Barr has done is basically say that a president under investigation can make the investigation go away if he thinks it’s unfair,” Schiff said.

Barr has angered Democrats like Schiff for his comments surrounding the Russia investigation. Before Trump nominated him to serve as attorney general, he authored a memo arguing that Trump’s executive power allowed him to fire former FBI DIrector James Comey.

“The fact that the president has the right to fire an FBI director doesn’t mean that he has the right to fire one for an improper reason any more than an employer who has an at-will employee can fire them because they reject their sexual advances,” Schiff said.

Schiff also knocked Barr’s appearance by comparing him to Rudy Giuliani, who serves as Trump’s personal attorney. “Bill Barr has all the duplicity of Rudy Giuliani, without the good looks and general likability of Rudy Giuliani,” he said.

Schiff helped spearhead Democratic efforts to continue investigating the president after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

As part of Congress’ investigation, Democrats have subpoenaed the administration for additional documents as well as testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump, who invoked executive privilege over congressional subpoenas, told McGahn not to testify and when he didn’t, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., threatened legal action.

Trump, on Wednesday, derided Democratic leadership for wasting the country’s money and tearing it apart. “So sad that [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi , [D-Calif.],and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, [D-N.Y.], will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country,” he tweeted.

“They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America.”