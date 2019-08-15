Scaramucci predicts 'demagogue' Trump will not be Republican nominee in 2020

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci predicted Wednesday night that President Trump “will not” be the Republican nominee in 2020.

Continuing his onslaught of cable news criticisms of the president, Scaramucci called Trump a “demagogue” and slammed what he called Trump’s “disgusting” bullying of Americans.

MSNBC ROASTED FOR BOOKING ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, OMAROSA MANIGAULT-NEWMAN ON THE SAME SHOW

Scaramucci was also asked about a photo he had taken with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang and a subsequent tweet that the “force is strong with the #YangGang,” which Scaramucci denied was an endorsement.

“The guy has a lot of good principles, he’s basically a libertarian,” Scaramucci told CNN anchor Erin Burnett when asked about Yang. “We need — after this devastation, we need a post-partisan presidency where we’re not focusing on left or right policy … and focus on right and wrong policies. So Andrew has a good message, but I’m a Republican.”

He continued: “We’ll find a Republican that has the personality, the charisma, the energy, and the smarts to take this guy [Trump] on. And so we’ll do that.”

After telling Burnett that he wouldn’t consider voting for a Democrat in 2020, the short-lived White House staffer wanted to “see what happens” going forward.

“I predict that he won’t be the nominee,” Scaramucci said about Trump.

SCARAMUCCI SAYS SOME EX-TRUMP AIDES BACK HIS CRITICISM OF PRESIDENT

“Really?” a surprised Burnett reacted.

“Of course,” Scaramucci doubled down. “There’s no way that the party leadership is going to- unless they’re totally dishonest…”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN anchor expressed that she thought Scaramucci was “dead wrong.”

Scaramucci and President Trump have been feuding for several days ever since Scaramucci appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” which the president claimed he “accidentally” watched.