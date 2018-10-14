Saudi Arabia vows to retaliate if Trump follows through on 'severe punishment' threat over Khashoggi

The government of Saudi Arabia on Sunday vowed to retaliate with “greater action” if the Trump administration acts against the country for the apparently preplanned murder of a dissident earlier this month inside its Turkish Embassy.

Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote columns in the Washington Post critical of the Saudi government, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul October 2 and disappeared. Trump has said the U.S. would be “very upset and angry” if the Saudi government was behind it and, in an interview with “60 Minutes,” he clarified that there would be “severe punishment.”

“The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by waving economic sanctions, using political pressure, or repeating false accusations,” the country said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The Kingdom also affirms that if it receives any action, it will respond with greater action, [and] that the Kingdom’s economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy,” the statement continues.

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is still scheduled to appear at the Oct. 23 Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia, a massive conference also called the “Davos in the Desert,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told “Fox News Sunday.”

“If Khashoggi was harmed, [Trump] will take action,” Kudlow added. “When the President speaks, when the Presidents warns, people should take him at his word. Obviously, he is very, very serious.”

Citing the journalist’s murder, several officials and media companies have pulled out of the event, which is meant to showcase Saudi Arabia’s growing prominence on the world stage.

And Trump has said he probably will not cancel a $110 billion arms deal with the Saudi government, arguing that killing the arrangement would harm the U.S. unnecessarily.

Turkish officials have told their American counterparts that they have audio and video recordings that prove Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, the Post reported late Thursday. The recordings would represent the first hard evidence to support the Ankara government’s contention that a 15-member “assassination squad” apprehended Khashoggi after he entered the consulate, then killed him and dismembered his body.

Turkish officials have reportedly balked at releasing the recordings out of fear it would compromise intelligence methods. A Turkish newspaper reported that Khashoggi’s Apple watch may have recorded his last moments.

Turkish media, including sources close to the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have previously claimed that Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers and an autopsy expert had been part of the team flown in on the day Khashoggi vanished.

Meanwhile, senior members of Congress are pushing to cancel arms sales and sanction those found responsible. Several Republicans and Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee sent a letter to President Trump requesting he “make a determination on the imposition of sanctions … with respect to any foreign person responsible for such a violation related to Mr. Khashoggi.” The letter triggered an investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

That requires the administration to sanction those found responsible of a gross violation of human rights against someone exercising freedom of expression.

The State Department called the bipartisan effort premature.

“We don’t know the facts of this case just yet. So I think they’re getting ahead of themselves at this point,” said Heather Nauert, the State Department’s spokesperson. “We will watch the situation very carefully, very closely, wait for the facts to come out, and then we’ll get there.”

The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne. President Trump chose Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination as president.

Fox News’ Rich Edsen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.