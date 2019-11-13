Saudi Arabia security video lists feminism, atheism, homosexuality as forms of extremism

A video posted on the Twitter account of Saudi Arabia’s state security agency lists feminism, homosexuality and atheism as “forms of extremism.”

The video, posted over the weekend by a verified account of the State Security Presidency and cited by Reuters, says “all forms of extremism and perversion are unacceptable.”

“Don’t forget that excess of anything at the expense of the homeland is considered extremism,” says a voiceover in the video.

Per Saudi law, homosexuality and atheism are punishable by death; support for so-called extremist groups can lead to imprisonment, Reuters reported.

The security agency’s post seemed at odds with the kingdom’s recent efforts to attract investment.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has publicly advocated for a less militant brand of Islam, while Riyadh has also loosened its guardianship system, in which women are assigned a male relative to accompany them and approve their decisions.

2 TWITTER EMPLOYEES RECRUITED BY SAUDI ARABIA TO FIND CRITICS’ PERSONAL INFO, PROSECUTORS SAY

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, called the state security agency’s video “outrageous.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Saudi state security agency’s announcement which labels feminism, atheism and homosexuality as extremist ideas punishable by jail and flogging is outrageous – clearly contracting the Kingdom’s bogus reformist image which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman continues to flaunt internationally,” he said.