Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebel fire kills 3 in kingdom

Saudi Arabia says three civilians in the kingdom’s south have been killed by incoming fire from Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted military coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki as announcing the deaths Saturday in Jizan province.

Al-Malki accused Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis of firing a projectile that was “launched deliberately to target civilians.”

Saudi Arabia launched a war against the Houthis in March 2015, backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the rebels drove them from the capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis regularly fire into Saudi Arabia and have targeted its capital, Riyadh, with ballistic missiles. The Saudi-led coalition faces widespread international criticism for its airstrikes in Yemen that kill civilians.

The three-year conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than 3 million.