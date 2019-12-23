Saudi Arabia hands down 5 death sentences for Khashoggi’s killing, state TV says

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Reuters, citing the public prosecutor, reported that three others were sentenced to jail terms totaling 24 years. All can appeal the verdicts.

Mohammed bin Salman, the 34-year-old crown prince, drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him. The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near-total secrecy.

