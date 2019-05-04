Sarah Sanders: 'Truly mind-boggling' how people can choose socialism with Trump's economy

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders expressed disbelief on Saturday at the fact that Democrats pushed “socialism” while living under President Trump’s growing economy.

“It’s truly mind-boggling. I don’t know why anyone would vote for a system that they are literally watching crumble before their very eyes,” Sanders said while appearing Saturday on “Watters’ World.”

Her comment was an apparent reference to the developing political crisis and looming regime change in Venezuela, which has met with sky-high inflation, deteriorating humanitarian conditions and a political uprising.

She told host Jesse Watters that favoring socialism was particularly odd given that this nation’s capitalist system has worked “so well.”

“Under this president, [the] American economy is booming, we’re thriving, and we’re doing better than we’ve done in a long time,” she added.

She made those remarks just after the administration celebrated a positive jobs report which included 263,000 added jobs and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.