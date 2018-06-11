Sarah Sanders captures Trump's ride to Singapore summit site on video

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have both arrived at the Capella hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island for their historic one-on-one sit-down.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders uploaded a timelapse video on Twitter of the view from the president’s motorcade as it headed to the site of the summit, which will be the first-ever in-person meeting of a sitting U.S. president with the leader of the rogue state.

The two men are expected to share a handshake before they meet alone with a pair of interpreters for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

After the intimate huddle, they’re scheduled to hold a larger meeting and working lunch. Trump’s chief of staff, national security adviser and secretary of state are among those expected to join.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.