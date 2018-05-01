Sao Paulo high rise collapses during massive fire, victims unknown

An abandoned building engulfed in flames in downtown Sao Paulo collapsed Tuesday as firefighters worked to put out the fire that began in the wee hours of the morning.

Firefighters said they believed there were victims, but it was unclear how many. Officials said the inferno began at around 1:30 a.m. and it wasn’t known how many people were inside.

At least 160 firefighters rushed to the scene, The New York Times reported.

Footage of the collapse showed the multi-story building falling on itself as the blaze raged. Debris could be seen falling into the surrounding streets.

The building was formally a headquarters for federal police but had been abandoned for many years and had been occupied by squatters, according to local media.

Officials expected to find victims, but didn’t know how many, firefighter Lt. Andre Elias told Globo TV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.