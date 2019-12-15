'Santas' subdue stabbing suspect on train after New York City's SantaCon

Santas descended upon New York City on Saturday and brought more than Christmas cheer.

Several men partaking in SantaCon — an annual tradition in which revelers bar hop in festive costumes — subdued a stabbing suspect aboard a Long Island Rail Road train, officials said.

SANTACON: ONE VISIT FROM ST. NICK MANY AMERICANS WOULD RATHER SKIP

Two men were fighting on the train, heading from Manhattan to Long Island, around 6 p.m., when one of them, a man who was allegedly drunk, shouting homophobic comments and wielding a knife, stabbed a 22-year-old in the leg, according to the New York Daily News.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

That’s when a group of “Santas” jumped to the rescue and restrained the man. A video posted to Twitter shows the bystanders subduing the man as people aboard the train are heard shouting at them to stop.

MALL SANTAS IN RUSSIA GET INTO FIGHT IN FRONT OF KIDS, ALLEGEDLY OVER ‘MAFIA-STYLE TERRITORIAL DISPUTE’

Once the train stopped at a station in the borough of Queens, the stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

“A bunch of people jumped on him and they managed to hold the guy down and beat them up bad until the cops arrived and even then he was resisting arrest,” witness Matthew Monte told NBC New York of the incident.

The suspect was a 45-year-old man, per the news outlet, which confirmed the man is accused of whipping out a knife and stabbing a man in the leg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The user who uploaded a video of the altercation to Twitter tried clarifying what happened, writing: “just so everyone’s clear the guys in the santa costumes did not start this. the old drunk man enticing them did.”

SantaCon attendees are often stereotyped as drunk, young adults who descend upon New York ahead of Christmas, annoying locals who claim they wreak havoc and chaos. The event, described on its website as a “Non-commercial, Non-political, Nonsensical Santa Claus Convention That Happens Once A Year To Spread Absurdist Joy,” raises money for charity and is held in many cities across the U.S.