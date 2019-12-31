Sanders rejects Biden's openness to bipartisan ticket: 'I will not have a Republican as a vice president'

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says it’s too early to think about who he would choose as his running mate, but one thing is for certain: it is not going to be a Republican.

Responding to comments made a day earlier by former Vice President Joe Biden who mused about a having a bipartisan ticket at a town hall in New Hampshire on Monday, Sanders told Fox News in Iowa: “I think it is fair to say that I will not have a Republican as a vice president on my ticket, as a vice presidential candidate.”

“I will have somebody who shares my views,” Sanders added. “I am not aware of too many Republicans who do.”

Biden, in response to a question Monday from a voter about the possibility, said he would be open to sharing the ticket with a Republican, but acknowledged he “can’t think” of a specific Republican he would consider.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said. “Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now … They’ve got to step up.”

Other 2020 Democrat contenders have also weighed in on the hypothetical bipartisan ticket.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said Tuesday he appreciated the spirit of the idea, saying it would help ease the partisan nature of the country, but stopped short of saying he’d consider it.

“I think it was great. I literally think it was a great comment,” Booker told reporters in Iowa, adding that he would like to have Republicans in his cabinet if elected president. “We should not be reflexively partisan.”

The idea of a split ticket has been floated in prior election cycles.

Back in 2008, the tables were turned when then-Republican presidential nominee John McCain strongly considered his friend Connecticut Democrat Joe Lieberman as his running mate. But McCain — concerned about blowback from the GOP’s base — picked then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

