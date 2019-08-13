Sanders campaign’s #MyBernieStory backfires as grudge-bearing Dems lash out over 2016

A social media campaign aimed at promoting support for presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has attracted an awkward mix of die-hard Bernie backers and Democrats still angry over his 2016 run.

The campaign-backed hashtag #MyBernieStory was meant to be a forum for voters to share their personal stories of why they support Sanders. While plenty of supporters have done exactly that, the hashtag has also been hijacked by critics who blame Sanders for Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Trump.

One vented with her “berniestory” of watching Barack Obama “hand the keys to the Oval to a racist” because “Bernie didn’t know when to sit his a– down in the primary.”

Another pointedly faulted Sanders for not doing enough to boost Clinton.

Others revived allegations that his male supporters in 2016 were sexist toward Clinton supporters.

“I remember when Hillary Clinton was on the heels of being the FIRST woman President of the United States, after 227 years of only electing men — 44 in a row. And women weren’t even allowed to be excited bc the angry white men on the left harassed us into silence,” one posted.

“Bernie Sanders did nothing in 2016 to reign in his sexist supporters,” an apparent supporter of Kamala Harris wrote, recalling, “I was called ‘whore’ on multiple occasions and a supporter said I should be raped for supporting Hillary.”

Not all of the responses were negative. Plenty recalled why they back Sanders and his policies.

“I support @Bernie because I believe you should be able to see your doctor and also get the education you want without going into absurd amounts of debt,” one supporter posted.

Another touted Sanders’ stance on the environment. “When the day comes for me to have kids, I want to look them in the eyes and tell them they have a safe, habitable planet to live on,” she said.

The hashtag, kicked off on Monday, is part of the Sanders campaign’s latest social media push. It goes alongside a new version of their BERN smartphone app, which encourages individual voters to get more involved in the campaign.

“It’s these grassroots volunteers who will ensure Bernie Sanders wins the primary and defeats Donald Trump,” Bernie 2020 National Organizing Director Claire Sandberg said in a statement.