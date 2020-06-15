San Francisco skincare CEO apologizes after viral video shows her scolding man stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his own property

The CEO of San Francisco-based skincare company LAFACE is apologizing after a viral video caught her scolding a man for stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on his own property, according to reports.

Lisa Alexander apologized to James Juanillo in a statement Sunday, saying in part, “The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities. When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did. It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that.”

In the video, Alexander asked Juanillo if he was “defacing private property.”

Juanillo clapped back, “If I did live here, and this was my property, this would be absolutely fine? And, you don’t know if I live here, if this is my property?”

He later said about Alexander, “What she did is polite racism. It’s respectable racism. ‘Respectfully, sir, I don’t think you belong here.'”

Brad Gilbertson, one of the owners of the property, took Juanillo’s side.

“She just claimed she knew the owner of the house. She doesn’t know me. I thought she was out of line,” he said.

Makeup subscription service Birchbox dropped Alexander’s company after the incident went viral.

“We have not worked with LAFACE for several years and, as a result of the CEO’s actions today, have officially cut ties with them,” the statement read in part.