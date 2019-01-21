San Francisco police arrest suspect in brutal beating of 88-year-old grandmother

Authorities in San Francisco have arrested a man suspected of brutally beating an 88-year-old woman in a park before breaking into her home across the street, police announced Sunday.

San Francisco Police said in a news release that Keonte Gathron, 18, was arrested Saturday after committing another robbery.

“San Francisco Police Department investigators worked tirelessly to identify a suspect in this case,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we will have further details to follow later in the week. But we want to express our gratitude to neighbors and leaders in the Visitacion Valley community who worked closely with our investigators to address this act of senseless violence.”

OREGON GIRL, 8, THANKS ‘ANGEL’ FOR STRENGTH, POLICE FOR SAVING HER FROM MAN WITH AX WHO KILLED 4 IN HOME

Yik Oihuang was attacked on Jan. 8 at a park near her home around 8 a.m. when she stepped out to go exercise.

When Oihuang was found a few blocks from her home, she was bloodied, disoriented and suffering from severe head injuries. The 88-year-old is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to KTVU.

CALIFORNIA TEEN WHO VANISHED NEARLY 15 YEARS AGO MAY HAVE BEEN SPOTTED, PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR SAYS

After the attacker her granddaughter, Sassana Yee, published an emotional Facebook post where she said burglars “beat [Oihuang] up to a bloody pulp in the park,” KTVU reported at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco Police said although an arrest has been made in the attack, anyone with related information is asked to come forward to authorities.