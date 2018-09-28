San Francisco man allegedly decapitates grandmother

A San Francisco man allegedly decapitated his grandmother inside her residence at a senior living facility, officials said.

Authorities found Chii-Chyu Horng, 82, dead around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday during a welfare check, SFGate reported.

Horng’s grandson, Andrew Luke, 30, was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He is charged with murder and elder abuse, the paper said.

A police spokesman did not confirm details of the killing and would not reveal a suspect, only saying he “is a family member of the victim.”

Luke’s ex-stepmother, Eva Fok, told the paper on Thursday that Horng raised him after his mother died of lupus when he was a child.

She said he had been living with Horng when he allegedly killed her.