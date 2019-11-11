San Francisco cops respond to 2 homeless men shot with arrows: report

Two homeless men living at an encampment in San Francisco were shot with arrows early Sunday in an attack that was not a random attack, a report said.

The victims were not identified in reports but lived in an encampment around the area of Richmond. Both men were hit in the abdomen, and one was also struck in the leg, the Mercury News reported. A homeless woman was also targeted, but the assailant reportedly missed.

The report said the two were taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. They are awake and recovering “well,” police said.

The city has been grappling with its homeless crisis. In May, city officials braced themselves when a preliminary homeless count was released. They expected the numbers to rise and they were right. Initial data showed that it had jumped 17 percent from 2017.

When the final report was released a couple of months later, it showed the street count increase would have been 30 percent if the city had stuck to the same definition of homelessness as they had in the past. This year, San Francisco opted to use the federal definition instead of the one they wrote themselves.

