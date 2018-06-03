San Diego marathon scare: Gunfire reported from rooftop overlooking race

Gunfire was reported near a marathon in downtown San Diego on Sunday as police officers were seen rushing to the scene.

There was no confirmation of an “active” shooter.

Spectators described online hearing at least one shot fired near the finish line of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. A possible suspect was spotted on an upper level of a parking structure, according to KFMB.

The news outlet reported a police officer was being treated for a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Further details were not immediately clear.

