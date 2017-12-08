Samurai sword-wielding man allegedly killed high priestess sister at Tokyo shrine

A former priest wielding a samurai sword killed his Shinto priestess sister and another woman in an apparent family vendetta at a prominent shrine in Tokyo before taking his own life, police said.

A female accomplice also died in the attack, while the priest’s driver was injured.

Nagako Tomioka, the 58-year-old head of Tomioka Hachimangu shrine, was attacked as she got out of her car Thursday night. The assailant, her brother, Shigenara Tomioka, 56, and a female accomplice were hiding behind her house, police said.

Nagako was later pronounced dead with a “deep” stab wound to her chest a long with a laceration to the back of her neck.

According to police, the accomplice attacked Nagako’s driver with a samurai sword and pursued him as he ran out of the temple grounds and about 300 feet down a road. A trail of splattered blood was still visible on the pavement Friday morning. The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Shigenara is then believed to have killed the woman before committing suicide. At least one blood-stained sword and two survival knives were found the scene, local media reported.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police said the motive was unclear, though Japanese media reported there may have been a feud between the priest and her brother.

Shigenaga is said to have once served as a priest at the shrine and the siblings had long quarreled over shrine affairs, Agence France-Presse reported, citing local press.

Police refrained from commenting on the motive, but said it was not a random assault.

The nearly 400-year-old Tomioka Hachimangu shrine is known for its close ties to sumo and holding one of Tokyo’s three big Shinto festivals.