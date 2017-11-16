Salvation Army bell ringers are back

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Salvation Army kicked off their holiday bell ringing in Blackfoot today.

Each year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, volunteers from several different organizations and churches in the area go out to local stores and ring bells to ask for donations to help the hungry and poor.

Currently, there are about six different locations in Blackfoot participating in the bell ringing drive. Two Walmarts, Walgreens, CAL Store, Keslers, and Ridleys.

Besides it being a holiday tradition, the program makes a real difference year round for those who suffer from poverty in our communities.

“You’ve got someone in crisis who doesn’t know where they’re gonna sleep,” said Traci Hebdon, the SouthEast Idaho Community Action Agency Bingham County Coordinator, said. “Or they have kids and they just don’t know where to turn for help and we can be that help for them.”

As in past years, the Salvation Army’s campaign needs volunteers and not only in Blackfoot but all over the Eastern Idaho Area.

It goes from November 24 through December 23.

If you would like to volunteer you can sign up HERE.