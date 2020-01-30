Salvador Dali sculptures worth up to $500G stolen from Swedish gallery

Thieves made off with valuable works of art by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali after an early morning smash-and-grab at a gallery in Sweden, authorities said.

“At least two thieves” shattered the entrance window to the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm around 4 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

They took 10 to 12 table-sized bronze statues and etchings, Reuters reported.

Each of the Dali sculptures is worth between $21,000 and $52,000 and measures up to 20 inches tall, Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT.

Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

The sculptures — including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days, ending on Saturday. The statues were on loan from Switzerland.

