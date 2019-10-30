Salt Lake City sets record low for date, month at 14 degrees

Garrett via Wikimedia Commons

Garrett via Wikimedia Commons

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Salt Lake City’s official temperature of 14 degrees at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday set a record low for Oct. 30 and for the month of October.



The National Weather Service’s office in Utah’s most populous city says the previous record was 16 degrees on Oct. 30, 1971.



The office says its records date back to 1874.