Salt Lake City police: Woman fatally shot in her home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Salt Lake City police say witnesses saw a vehicle speed off from a home where a woman who lived there was fatally shot Friday and that a suspect remains at large.



Police haven’t released the identity of the suspect or provided a description of the vehicle but said the shooting victim was 47-year-old Wanuyung Judd.



Detective Keith Horrocks says he didn’t know if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting but police say they don’t believe anyone else in the area of the home is in danger.