Salmonella cases from baby chicks increase in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting a significant increase in salmonella cases that are linked to contact with baby poultry.

Six cases involving live poultry and residents of Fremont, Natrona, Goshen, Laramie and Converse counties have been reported so far in 2017. Only one Wyoming case was reported in all of 2016, four in 2015 and 1 in 2014.

The Wyoming cases are each connected to larger, multistate outbreaks identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State officials say baby chicks can carry harmful germs on their bodies and in their droppings even if they appear healthy and clean.

Salmonella is a bacteria found in animals that can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and other severe symptoms in humans.

