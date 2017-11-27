Safe Haven Followed All Applicable Fire Codes

All applicable fire codes were met by the Safe Haven Care Center in Pocatello that was destroyed by a fire last week according to the state fire marshal.
However, Knute Sandahl, the Idaho Fire Marshal, is recommending that the codes be reviewed on a national level.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported that $2 million in destruction and damage was caused by the blaze.
Sandahl said the building’s attic sprinkler system was abandoned in 2007 because national fire codes for the facility used by Idaho don’t require an operating sprinkler system in unoccupied areas. He said the fire started in the building’s wood-framed attic and spread according to the Idaho State Journal.
The Safe Haven Care Center did have a working sprinkler system as well as a small number of sprinkler heads that activated during the blaze, though they were overwhelmed by the fire.
Fire Department officials have yet to identify what caused the blaze but do believe with high provability that an electrical problem is to blame.