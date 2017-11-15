S. Korea to deport US man for trying to cross to North Korea

South Korea says it will deport an American man detained for allegedly attempting to cross the mine-strewn border into North Korea.

The man, about 59 and from Louisiana, was caught on Monday for entering a civilian-controlled area just south of the 4-kilometer (2 1/2-mile) -wide Demilitarized Zone without a special government approval. The DMZ serves as a de-facto border between the Koreas.

The man later told investigators that he believed his trip to North Korea would help resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Police said Wednesday they’ve decided to hand over the man to the immigration office for deportation.

Americans have been occasionally arrested after entering North Korea illegally from China, but a U.S. citizen trying to get in from South Korea is unusual.