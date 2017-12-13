S. Idaho man gets life sentence for strangling woman

KMVT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – A Twin Falls man who strangled a 20-year-old Twin Falls woman has been sentenced to life in prison.



46-year-old Glenn Tures received the sentence Friday in 5th District Court and must serve 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.



Police say that Tures on August 2016 entered the Twin Falls Police Department on his own volition and confessed to the strangling death of 20-year-old Anessia Shaye Winterholer a few days earlier.



In December 2016, a judge ruled Tures wasn’t competent to stand trial. He was declared competent in April following treatment. In October he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a deal that removed the death penalty.



Authorities haven’t given a motive for the killing. Tures lived less than two blocks from where Winterholer’s body was found.