S. Idaho man denies killing girlfriend's infant

Joshua Molina

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – A south-central Idaho man facing charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 20-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.



The Times-News reports 33-year-old Joshua Molina of Jerome on Monday in 5th District Court also pleaded not guilty to four counts of injury to a child.



Lyryk Altom died at a Boise hospital in October. According to court documents, a doctor told police that the child’s head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma.



The child’s mother, 23-year-old Amanda Dunlap of Twin Falls, last month pleaded not guilty first-degree murder.



Dunlap told police that Molina wouldn’t let her take the child to a doctor because he had been blowing marijuana in the baby’s face in October to alleviate the child’s seizures.