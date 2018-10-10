Ryan Zinke under consideration to succeed Haley as UN ambassador, sources say

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is among the candidates being considered to succeed outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, according to two senior Trump administration officials.

Haley’s resignation, announced Tuesday, shocked lawmakers and staff and quickly led to speculation about who might replace her in the critical post once she leaves in January.

Trump revealed Tuesday that he has narrowed the choice down to five candidates. He confirmed that former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is on that list, saying she is “certainly a person I would consider.”

But while Powell is still believed to be the front-runner, Fox News has learned that Trump is meeting Wednesday with Zinke about the U.N. role and other issues.

NIKKI HALEY RESIGNS AS UN AMBASSADOR, STAYS MUM ON NEXT MOVE

Zinke is a former member of the House Armed Services Committee and was a Navy SEAL who served in Europe, Bosnia, Iraq and South Korea. Zinke has talked to several people about the job and appears to want it.

On Tuesday aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated he would also be open to U.S. Ambassador to Germany Rick Grenell — but added that he was not on his shortlist, as he is doing well in his current post.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who immediately became the subject of speculation after Haley’s surprise announcement, took herself out of the running in a tweet Tuesday. Trump has said he will make the decision in the next two or three weeks.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.