Rwanda offers to shelter African migrants abused in Libya

Rwanda is offering to host some of the African migrants who reportedly face abuse in Libya.

Rwanda’s government says in a statement that “we cannot remain silent when human beings are being mistreated and auctioned off like cattle.”

Rwandan Foreign Minister Rose Mushikiwabo tweeted Wednesday that “Rwanda is small, but we will find some space!”

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate investigation into the reported sale of African migrants in Libya, saying transactions may amount to crimes against humanity. Guterres said he was “horrified” by video footage, broadcast on CNN, of the bidding and sale of migrant men seeking a better life.

Thousands of African migrants make the dangerous journey to Libya hoping to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.