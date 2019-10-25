Russian soldier fatally shoots 8 fellow servicemen after 'nervous breakdown': reports

October 25, 2019 KID News World News

Eight Russian soldiers were shot dead by a fellow serviceman Friday after he reportedly opened fire on a military base in Transbaikal.

An unidentified soldier was guarding the base in the village of Gorny when he opened fire, the BBC reported. At least 8 soldiers were killed and 2 more were injured.

CIRCUS BEAR MAULS RUSSIAN TRAINER IN FRONT OF HORRIFIED ONLOOKERS; INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED 

It was not immediately clear what caused the attack but Russia’s Defense Ministry pointed to a nervous breakdown.

An unidentified soldier was guarding the base in the village of Gorny when he opened fire, according to reports. At least eight soldiers were killed and two more were injured. 

An unidentified soldier was guarding the base in the village of Gorny when he opened fire, according to reports. At least eight soldiers were killed and two more were injured.  (Google Maps)

“The actions of the serviceman could be the result of a nervous breakdown caused by personal circumstances not connected to his military duty,” the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This a developing story. Check back for updates. 