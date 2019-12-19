Russian security officer shot and killed outside Moscow headquarters, assailant 'neutralized'

A member of Russia’s top security agency was gunned down Thursday near its headquarters in Moscow, officials said.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the shooting occurred at a building directly behind its headquarters on Lubyanka Square. It declined to give further information.

The gunfire erupted around the same time Russian President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech at a Kremlin concert specifically for FSB and other Russian security personnel.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the president has been informed of the shooting.

The FSB, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, earlier said the assailant behind the attack had been “neutralized.”

A motive was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.