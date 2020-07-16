Russian hackers behind cyber attacks on coronavirus vaccine developers: UK intelligence

Russian cyber hackers are targeting organizations involved in coronavirus vaccine development, United Kingdom security officials revealed on Thursday.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published an advisory detailing the activity of the threat group known as APT29, which “has exploited organizations globally.”

The NCSC assesses that APT29, also named “the Dukes” or “Cozy Bear,” almost certainly operate as part of Russian Intelligence Services. The assessment is supported by partners at the Canadian Communication Security Establishment (CSE), the U.S. Department for Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA).

