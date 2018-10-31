Russian FSB security offices targeted by 17-year-old mystery bomber

October 31, 2018 KID News World News
A bomber killed himself Wednesday inside one of the offices of Russia’s Federal Security Service.

A bomber killed himself Wednesday inside one of the offices of Russia’s Federal Security Service. (TASS Russian News Agency/Reuters)

A 17-year-old blew himself up inside one of the offices of Russia’s Federal Security Service on Tuesday, after a post surfaced on social media claiming the notorious intelligence agency “fakes cases and tortures people.”

The incident in the northwest city of Arkhangelsk left three FSB employees wounded, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said, and is being viewed as a terror attack.

Officials say the unidentified man “carried an improvised explosive device into the building” before detonating it and killing himself. The motive for the attack is unclear.

An ambulance carries a casualty after an explosion at the entrance of an FSB office in the city of Akhangelsk, in northern Russia.

An ambulance carries a casualty after an explosion at the entrance of an FSB office in the city of Akhangelsk, in northern Russia.

The FSB, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB that handles counterterrorism efforts for Russia, has been accused of harshly interrogating leftist political groups prior to elections and during this past summer’s World Cup, according to The Guardian.

The newspaper, citing Russia media reports, added that, shortly before the explosion, a user who claimed to be an anarchist wrote on the Telegram messaging service that he would execute an attack in Arkhangelsk due to the work of the FSB.