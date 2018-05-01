Russian fighter jet buzzes US military spy plane over Baltic Sea, officials say

A Russian fighter jet Tuesday morning buzzed a U.S. military spy plane in the Baltic Sea, two defense officials told Fox News.

The Russian Su-27 jet performed a “safe” but “unprofessional” intercept of a U.S. Navy P-8 surveillance plane while flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The Russian jet came within about 20 feet of the U.S. Navy aircraft, but the American pilots told officials they never felt threatened or unsafe.

It’s the first incident between Russian and American military aircraft since January, when a Russian fighter jet buzzed a U.S. Navy EP-3 spy plane over the Black Sea.