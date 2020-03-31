Russian doctor who shook hands with Putin last week has coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Russian doctor who gave President Vladimir Putin a tour of a hospital that is treating coronavirus patients now says he has contracted the sickness.

Denis Protsenko, who works at Hospital No. 40 near Moscow, was photographed shaking hands with Putin last Tuesday while not wearing any protective gear.

“Yes, I have a positive test but feeling pretty good,” Protsenko wrote in a Facebook post today, adding that he is now self-quarantining in his office.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on whether Putin had undergone a coronavirus test following Protsenko’s announcement.

It previously has said though that Putin is regularly tested for COVID-19 and “everything is okay”, Reuters reports, citing the RIA news agency.

During one point of Putin’s hospital visit, the strongman put on a yellow protective suit and mask before stepping into rooms with coronavirus-positive patients.

PUTIN VISITS HOSPITAL TREATING CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS DONNING HAZMAT SUIT, INFECTIONS IN RUSSIA NEAR 500

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Russia confirmed 500 additional cases of the coronavirus in the biggest spike since the start of the outbreak. The country has 2,337 cases so far.

The Kremlin said Friday that one person in Putin’s administration is among that group, but the president did not come in contact with him, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.