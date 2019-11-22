Russian agent Maria Butina accepts job defending Russians imprisoned aboard

A Russian agent deported to Moscow after serving jail time in the United States has accepted a state job defending Russians imprisoned abroad, according to media reports.

Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova recently offered the agent, Maria Butina, the job during her first public appearance since being deported last month.

“She accepted the proposal,” the TASS news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying on Friday.

She did not say when Butina would start. The 31-year-old was released from a Florida prison in October after serving nearly 18 months over a charge of acting as an agent for a foreign government.

Federal prosecutors said Butina used contacts within the National Rifle Association and the National Prayer Breakfast to get close to politicians and get information to benefit Russia.

The case has strained American-Russian relations; Moscow slammed Butina’s conviction and allegations that it meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.