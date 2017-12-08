Russia seeks talks with US on Cold War-era arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017. (Reuters)

Moscow announced Friday that it was prepared to begin talks with the United States to save a Cold War-era arms treaty in which both countries agreed to ban the use of certain missiles.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement saying it is prepared to discuss the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty and would comply with its obligations if the U.S. did the same, Reuters reported.

The 1987 treaty, set to expire today, bans the United States and Russia from testing or possessing ground-launched cruise or ballistic missiles of intermediate range.

Russia said it was willing to negotiate but considered “the language of ultimatums” and attempt to impose sanctions unacceptable, the statement read.