Russia says military jet lost over the Mediterranean, may have been inadvertently shot down by Syria

Russia’s military on Tuesday said one of its aircraft with 14 people on board has disappeared over Syria’s Mediterranean Sea coast.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the Il-20 jet went off radar 22 miles away from the coast late Monday as it was returning to the Russian base near the city of Lattakia.

The military said the plane disappeared as four Israeli fighter jets were attacking targets in the area. There is a search-and rescue mission underway.

A U.S. official told Reuters that Washington believed the electronic reconnaissance plane was accidentally shot down by the Syrian government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report