Russia probe has cost taxpayers nearly $17 million since Mueller's appointment

Taxpayers have spent nearly $17 million on the Russia probe since Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over the investigation last year, according to a new spending report released Thursday by the Justice Department.

About $10 million was spent between October and March, the document states. That includes $4.5 million spent by Mueller’s team and another $5.5 million spent by the Justice Department on other expenditures attributable to the investigations.

“The department will continue to dedicate and leverage resources to maintain strong program and financial management controls,” the DOJ said in the report. “Management takes its program and financial accountability seriously and is dedicated to ensuring that funds are used in a responsible and transparent manner.”

Special counsel expenses between Oct. 1 and March 31 Personnel compensation and benefits — $2,738,131 Travel — $532,340 Transportation of things – $1,345 Rent, communications and utilities – $886,403 Contractual services – $264,114 Supplies and materials – $29,694 Acquisition of equipment – $54,597 TOTAL – $ 4,506,624 Does not include the $5.5 million spent by the Justice Department on other expenses related to the Russia probe during this time.

Mueller was appointed special counsel in May 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Previously, the Justice Department said that during the May-September 2017 period, the investigation cost nearly $7 million.

TRUMP COMPLAINS ABOUT COST OF RUSSIA PROBE

That sum included $3.2 million in direct Special Counsel expenses and $3.5 million for other DOJ expenses, covering costs like agents working on raids or interviews and other government contractors.

The spending report said these expenses would “have incurred for the investigations irrespective of the existence” of Mueller’s probe.

Earlier this month, President Trump complained on Twitter about the money being spent on the “witch hunt.”

“At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt,” Trump asked in one tweet.

Mueller is investigating Russia’s attempted interference in the 2016 election, and whether there was any collusion with Trump campaign officials. The investigation has also ensnared other Trump officials, like former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manfort, over other issues.

Trump has repeatedly said there was “no collusion.”

