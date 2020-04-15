Russia plane crash in Moscow that killed 41 in 2019 seen in new dramatic video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dramatic video released Wednesday shows a Russian airliner coming to rest on a taxiway after it is struck by lightning and bursts into flames.

A total of 41 people were killed on May 5, 2019, when Aeroflot Flight 1492, bound for Murmansk, was forced to return to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after the reported lightning strike.

As the aircraft made a rough landing, flames engulfed the jet’s rear section and the aircraft skidded down a runway.

FLASHBACK: AEROFLOT CREW’S HEROIC ACTIONS PRAISED, AS FLIGHT ATTENDANT KILLED TRYING TO SAVE PASSENGERS FROM DEADLY INFERNO

Video released Wednesday by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation shows the aircraft coming to a halt on a taxiway before passengers try to escape.

Several passengers can be seen using emergency exit slides and trying to get away from the plane.

Emergency responders arrive and try to make their way into the stricken aircraft. A total of 40 passengers and one crew member were killed.

The plane did not dump any fuel, which is common for flights that have to land soon after takeoff to prevent being overly heavy.

5 OF THE DEADLIEST INTERNATIONAL AIR DISASTERS

The pilot of the aircraft, Denis Evdokimov, said the plane lost radio communications because of a lightning strike, but it was not clear if that precipitated the emergency landing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said Evdokimov was found guilty of causing death by negligence for flying “in violation of the established rules” after making the “rough landing” resulting in the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.