Russia detains, plans to deport American Latter-day Saint volunteers over visas

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court has ordered the deportation of two American Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint volunteers who are accused of violating the terms of their visas.



Officials said the men were working as English teachers without proper credentials and had given religious affairs as their reason for being in Russia. They were detained Friday in Novorossiisk, a Black Sea city.



State news agency Tass says a regional court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s deportation order.



Tass quoted a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman in Russia denying the two Americans were teaching.



Yuri Kozhokin said: “They just talked with Russian citizens who came to see them on their own accord.”



A church spokesman in the United States, Eric Hawkins, says he can’t release the men’s names but released the following statement.

“Two of our volunteers serving in Novorossiyk, Russia were detained by authorities Friday evening while engaged in a meeting at a local meetinghouse. While we are grateful these young men are reportedly in good condition and are being treated well, we are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention. They have both spoken to their parents. We will continue to work with local authorities and encourage the swift release of these volunteers,” said Hawkins.